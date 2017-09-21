For the City and These Long Decades Spent Wandering



After dinner one evening my six year old son declares

“Trump is a barbarian” from out of nowhere or anywhere

I can immediately recall not that speaking the truth ever

requires a prompt, instance, or specific rules of condition

with truth being, like clear air, blue water, or green earth,

its own reason for being. Later my daughter, or as my

son says, his big sister, asks for help in using the almost

thirty-year old turntable on my twenty-five year old stereo

so she can listen to a song from Neil Young’s forty-three

year old LP, On the Beach, in beautiful, black analog sound,

and I have to think about it, have to figure it out because

I don’t use it that often myself though once I started thinking

it all came back like an after-midnight walk down Broadway

through the widening space of a New York City summer

which despite being many drinks, a few decades, and several

presidents ago is not the sort of thing one forgets. And what

lifts me from weariness and dread are the small things, not

the grand recollections and gestures but the brief but glowing

movements, the laying down of a hand on a table, the darting

of the eyes while reading a book. The history of the world

is the history of your outrage versus mine, your fist against

my tongue, my speech against your fist, because what is

mine will always be mine and forever forged into my blood

like the taste of my true love’s lips. This doesn’t mean

I won’t offer you food when you’re hungry and doesn’t

mean we can’t walk forward and change tenses, but your

sad story will need a new way of being told and recognize

that we are now walking through flooded streets and that

all the buildings that once towered over us have collapsed.

-Jose Padua

Photograph by Jose Padua

