

Sometimes when

I’m walking

in the old neighborhood with

my wife, my daughter, my son

and we pass by

all the sharp corners

and tight spaces

where daytime drunks

still gather,

no longer hidden by

the ornament

of night,

I remember

those years that

went down

like whiskey

and the beauty

of the B-side of

a hit single,

played over and over

on the juke box

in my favorite dive bar

until everyone

gets really annoyed,

lays down their mugs

their tumblers

their heavy shot glassess—

those sacred, precise

instruments of drinking–

as the smoky air

begins to feel liquid.

So glad

I made it out

into the open air,

so grateful

for solid blue

sky.

-Jose Padua

Photograph by Jose Padua

