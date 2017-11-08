With the Morning Moon Shining Down Upon Me through These Thick Walls



This morning I pounded

a nail into the wall

using a book

by Franz Kafka.

The nail went in easily

but like a bad translation

of German into English

the sound of book

hitting nail

created a tone

somewhat different from

that of hammer hitting nail.

I sat down,

glanced at the calender

hanging halfway up

the dining room wall,

and decided it wasn’t

high enough

as I slowly drank my

morning coffee

and felt a considerable

but insignificant ache

in my bones.

-Jose Padua

Photograph by Jose Padua

