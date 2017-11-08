With the Morning Moon Shining Down Upon Me through These Thick Walls

This morning I pounded
a nail into the wall
using a book
by Franz Kafka.
The nail went in easily
but like a bad translation
of German into English
the sound of book
hitting nail
created a tone
somewhat different from
that of hammer hitting nail.
I sat down,
glanced at the calender
hanging halfway up
the dining room wall,
and decided it wasn’t
high enough
as I slowly drank my
morning coffee
and felt a considerable
but insignificant ache
in my bones.
-Jose Padua
Photograph by Jose Padua
Great Read 😦
* 🙂
thank you!