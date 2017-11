Notes on the Crepuscular Effects of the Music of Thelonious Monk on the Noise of White Supremacy

Other than being the name of a bluegrass instrumental by Bill Monroe, "Shenandoah Breakdown" describes what can happen when you decide that relocating to the boonies will be a great adventure, so you move from the city to the country only to discover you now inhabit not another county but another country. Shenandoah Breakdown is a song, a blog, a way of life. Visit us here for observations of local people, culture, cuisine, and varieties of monster truck. We'll break down the pros and cons, the ups and downs, the funny, the sad, and the scary aspects of living in the Shenandoah Valley and, specifically, of life in the confounding little town of Front Royal, VA