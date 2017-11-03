Notes on the Crepuscular Effects of the Music of Thelonious Monk on the Noise of White Supremacy

This afternoon waiting
for his big sister
to get out
from school
my six year old son
asks me to play
“Ruby, My Dear”
over and over again
and because it’s
the music of Thelonious Monk
I don’t hesitate or try
to persuade him
that it’s time to listen
to something else.
Sometimes it takes
the revelatory light
of an entire summer’s
day to sustain you.
Other times even
the little glimmers
of late autumn light
are more than
enough to take you
where you need
to go.
-Jose Padua
Photograph by Jose Padua
Advertisements
I love this one, Jose, those little glimmers. Thank you.
Sent from my iPhone
>
Hi, Trish, thanks!