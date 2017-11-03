Notes on the Crepuscular Effects of the Music of Thelonious Monk on the Noise of White Supremacy



This afternoon waiting

for his big sister

to get out

from school

my six year old son

asks me to play

“Ruby, My Dear”

over and over again

and because it’s

the music of Thelonious Monk

I don’t hesitate or try

to persuade him

that it’s time to listen

to something else.

Sometimes it takes

the revelatory light

of an entire summer’s

day to sustain you.

Other times even

the little glimmers

of late autumn light

are more than

enough to take you

where you need

to go.

-Jose Padua

Photograph by Jose Padua

Advertisements