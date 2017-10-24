Self-Portrait as a Whale in a Hotel Room in York, Pennsylvania



They don’t usually let whales stay in hotel rooms

in these parts, but today they’re making an exception.

Be proud of that fact, just as you are proud of your

great girth and impressive though more practical height.

Remember, if love is a foreign object falling to Earth

from some unknown corner of outer space, you are

the creature it is falling for, which is to say that love,

as always is a miracle and at the same time something

we should always encourage. And remember, too, they

don’t sell plankton or even krill in the vending machines

here, which means you are going to have to settle for

potato chips if you’re lucky, or that strange substance

they call Andy Capp’s Hot Fries if you’re not. If

anyone tries to capture you, play your whale music,

let your voice, which is strange and eerie to the ears

of humans, echo throughout the halls of the hotel, then

slip out the back door, flop your way down the parking lot

back to you car, and drive immediately to Lancaster,

where they may appreciate your presence, though

of course in America today, nothing is guaranteed.

If worse comes to worst, as they say, remember

that you are a mammal and not, as they also say,

a fish out of water. In other words, pull the car over

to the side of the road. Put your emergency lights on,

check your map or your smart phone for the nearest

hospital. If anyone approaches your vehicle as you wait,

roll down your window, be polite, step out if they ask you,

and breathe calmly, lightly, steadily. Remember that

hidden amongst weeds and wreckage, broken lights

and busted pavement, are opportunities. Remember

it’s better to be lucky than beautiful. Remember that

which is scattered over what survives in long, neat

rows. Be thick where everyone else has grown thin.

-Jose Padua

Photograph by Jose Padua

