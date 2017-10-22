Days and Nights in the City Where I First Opened My Eyes



My mother worked nights at home, daytime too,

in the house, at the sewing machine, making dresses

for women who could afford to have dresses made

for them. We bought our clothes at the store, though

sometimes she would sew something special for us–

a vest, a Barong Tagalog made out of sheer white

fabric which I never wore because I thought it would

make me look even less American than I already did

with what the kids at school sometimes called my

Chinese Checkers eyes. I liked jeans and tee shirts,

sneakers, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and

I’d never think of playing The Reycard Duet with

Tony Maiquez and his Ukelele Gang singing

“Oh! Baby” which was wild and raw and—though

I didn’t know the word for it at the time—badass.

My father took care of the ambassador’s residence,

made sure water ran through every pipe, and lights

went on in every big, fancy bedroom and in the

grand dining room where every piece of furniture

was hand-carved with ivory inlays and where the

long narrow halls were big enough for us to live in.

At nights he served drinks and appetizers to the class

of people who could drink strong drinks and

eat gourmet meals, hoping each night for good tips

and maybe good leftovers which he could bring

home to us—strawberries in custard in a miniature

pie shell, flaky black and white pastries that came in

layers that fell apart like the times as we bit into them,

staying up a little later than we were supposed to,

waiting for our treats, but mostly for him, which

was when my mom would turn the sewing machine

off for the night and come into the fluorescent light

of the kitchen, where we’d sit, the sweet taste on

our tongues interrupting every stray question and

tidy answer, our eyes getting heavier, happy, content

with long tiring days ending in long bright nights.

-Jose Padua

Photograph by Jose Padua

